As Veterans Day approaches, the Choctaw Nation remembers code talkers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The first code talkers in history were Choctaw tribal members, in World War I.

“The Germans were considered masters of tapping lines and listening in, as well as deciphering the messages, so the United States and our allies were having difficulty with communications,” said Judy Allen, Historic Projects Officer for the Choctaw Nation.

During the war, the Choctaws were overheard speaking in their native language.

“And not being able to understand by the captain, who thought, you know, this bright idea, I can’t understand what you’re saying, what if the Germans don’t understand what they’re saying,” said Nuchi Nashoba, who is descendant of Ben Carterby and President of the Choctaw Code Talker Association.

So, the tushka or warriors got to work and created a Choctaw code. “Such as for battalions, the first battalion would be one grain of corn, second to grains of corn, etcetera,” Allen said. Two weeks after using the Choctaw language to transmit messages, the armistice was signed, ending World War I and marking November 11 as Veterans Day.

“In World War I, we have identified 19 men who were Choctaw code talkers,” said Allen.

Because of the success, the Choctaws and other tribes were needed again in World War II.

“The Choctaw Nation recently sent a delegation to France, one of the main reasons that we went was to honor the soldiers who were fallen and still lie there in France,” Allen.

Last month, the delegates honored 14 fallen Choctaws from both World Wars.

“Went to each and every gravesite and performed a ceremony, we sang Choctaw hymns, did a reading of their biography, and took sand from the Omaha Beach and rubbed it into their names so that it glowed golden,” Allen added.

