Windy, Much Cooler Tonight

Temperatures drop steadily overnight in the wake of a polar cold front. northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust all night long behind the front and lows will fall into the 50s.

Thursday starts out cloudy, with increasing rain chances through the morning and rain virtually a certainty by afternoon. A few non-severe thunderstorms will accompany the batch of rain, making for the potential of heavy downpours, but the severe weather chance is pretty much zero. Total rainfall of over an inch is possible. Meanwhile, temperatures slowly fall through the day as pockets of rain fall into the dry post-frontal air. We’re talking about a 5 to 10 degree drop during the day.

The rain ends by Friday morning and it looks like Veteran’s Day weekend will be dry and seasonably cool. A very small chance of rain returns early next week, but dry surface air keeps those prospects at 20%.

Brian Briggs

Morning Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

