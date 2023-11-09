Angel Tree program applicants increased a significant amount

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Salvation Army is seeing a 25 percent increase of applicants for the program this year, meaning over 200 more kids are in need this Christmas.

“In the month of October, we received over 357 applications. That is an increase of 105 applicants from last year, which is just outrageous for us. We weren’t expecting that much, we were expecting an increase, just not that much. It does equivalent to about 250 more angels that we will see and serve this year,” Lieutenant Amanda Cain said.

Lieutenant Cain head up the Angel Tree program for Grayson County’s Salvation Army and she said the number of applicants this year is a lot higher than they’re used to seeing. “We don’t normally see or expect a huge increase like we received this year, so it’s we just think it’s the cost of living is going up. So that’s going to cause everybody to need our assistance, our community’s help...” said Cain.

Angel Tree is a program designed to allow the community to spread Christmas cheer according to Cain. “It is something that the communities just know our community members need help with. Every year we have a lot of families who we assist that live paycheck to paycheck, and they want to give their children a good Christmas just like anybody else any other parent would want for their children.”

How the application process works: people can apply for their children 12 years and under.. they will list a need and a wish along with clothing and/or shoe sizes. The deadline for this year’s application already passed but they do accept emergency applications, “if anybody’s been in a disaster such as a flood or a fire in their home, we will for sure get them taking care of with Christmas gifts for their children. They might not be a tag on the tree, but they will be taken care of through our toy drives and things like that that we also do,” Cain explained.

As for the community’s help, Cain said it’s a quick and easy process to get involved.

You grab an angel off the tree at the local Walmart or Old Navy, next, you shop for the items listed and drop them off at the same location where you adopted the angel, and Cain said “if you’re unavailable to go shopping for these angels, you can always give us a monetary donation. We have plenty of volunteers who are willing to do the shopping for you.”

Angel Tree adoptions begin November 13th and runs through December 15th.

You can also adopt an angel or donate by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.