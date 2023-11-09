Denison woman sentenced for drug charges

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s office, Heather Wolfecale, 48, was arrested twice for possessing methamphetamine.

The first arrest was last March after investigators searched her home and found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, and in June she was arrested again after a meth pipe was found in her car during a traffic stop.

A baggie of meth was found inside her during a full body search at the jail after the second arrest.

The DA’s office said that Wolfecale has previously served time in prison for selling drugs.

