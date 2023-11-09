Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison woman sentenced for drug charges

Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s office, Heather Wolfecale, 48, was arrested twice for possessing methamphetamine.

The first arrest was last March after investigators searched her home and found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, and in June she was arrested again after a meth pipe was found in her car during a traffic stop.

A baggie of meth was found inside her during a full body search at the jail after the second arrest.

The DA’s office said that Wolfecale has previously served time in prison for selling drugs.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
The city sold 180 pink garbage bins in less than one month.
Sherman Pink Trash Can Program raises thousands for breast cancer

Latest News

United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
Southeastern asks for those interested to contact the admissions office, as scholarship...
Southeastern hopes to help Michelin employees
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles
The Ron Cross Senior Activity Center honored Bryan County Veterans for their sacrifices.
Durant senior center honors its veterans