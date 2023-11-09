Durant senior center honors its veterans

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Ron Cross Senior Activity Center honored Bryan County Veterans for their sacrifices.

“They paved the way for us and our freedom,” said Ron Cross Senior Activity Center Coordinator, Dana Trent.

The center displayed its seniors on the Veteran wall.

Like Navy Vet Jay West, “I was an aircraft engine mechanic, my squadron participated in the Berlin Airlift.”

He was just 17 years old when he enlisted, “serve your country and you can learn responsibilities, and you’ll be proud of what you do,” West said.

“There’s an old saying, I am no hero, but I’ve been fortunate to walk alongside of you, so I’ve known men who I’ve been very proud to serve with,” said Bryan County VFW Chaplin, Don Pappin, “and being a part of the military’s always been a big part of my life.”

To thank them, the Bryan County VFW presented each veteran with a commemorative coin.

“It’s something that’s kind of personal and it’s something they can keep, and it just shows appreciation for their service,” Pappin said.

“We have some that cried, it really means a lot to them because they went through a lot back in time when they served,” Trent said.

To continue the celebrations, the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will host a downtown Veterans Day parade on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Lunch will follow at the VFW post on South 2nd Avenue.

