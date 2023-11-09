Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
The city sold 180 pink garbage bins in less than one month.
Sherman Pink Trash Can Program raises thousands for breast cancer

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters
A Senate committee put U.S. aviation under a spotlight Thursday amid rising close call safety...
Senate examines air travel incidents by US carriers