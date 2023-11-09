Texoma Local
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas(Paris Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man is behind bars after police say he punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head multiple times.

Paris Police responded at 2:04 a.m. to the disturbance call at Booker T. Washington Homes.

Paris Police say the victim, who was two months pregnant, was bleeding from her forehead and her knee upon arrival. She stated her intoxicated boyfriend punched her multiple times in the head.

Rudy Riojas, 22, was arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail for assault of pregnant person.

The victim was transported to a Paris hospital and also requested an Emergency Protective Order.

