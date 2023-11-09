Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man is behind bars after police say he punched his pregnant girlfriend in the head multiple times.

Paris Police responded at 2:04 a.m. to the disturbance call at Booker T. Washington Homes.

Paris Police say the victim, who was two months pregnant, was bleeding from her forehead and her knee upon arrival. She stated her intoxicated boyfriend punched her multiple times in the head.

Rudy Riojas, 22, was arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail for assault of pregnant person.

The victim was transported to a Paris hospital and also requested an Emergency Protective Order.

