Rain Winds Down This Evening, Sunshine Returns Friday

...well, at least some sunshine, we’re looking at a cloud/sun mix and much warmer for Friday...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
An unstable southwesterly flow brought numerous small “ripples” embedded in the jet stream flow through Texoma skies, the primary wave departed late this morning. Now, we’re left with just light rain through the night before it quits altogether before sunrise. Friday sees warmer conditions with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s; a great improvement from today!

Veteran’s Day weekend looks to be seasonably cool with sunny to partly cloudy daytime highs in the 60s, and overnight lows in the cool 40s. No freezes are indicated through next week as the overall pattern remains much more seasonal; not too hot and not too cold.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

