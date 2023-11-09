Salute Our Vets: United States Air Force Veteran Major William “Bill” Byers

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In the month of November, News 12 is highlighting local Veterans across our area in Salute Our Vets sponsored by Texoma Dentures and Implants. This week News 12 is spotlighting United States Air Force Veteran Major William “Bill” Byers.

Growing up on a Dairy Farm all his life, William Byers, also known as Bill, was ready for something different.

“After basic training I ended up right here at Perrin as a PFC working on airplanes,” Major Byers said.

In 1947, Byers said he had strong feelings to enlist after World War 2 and after training, he landed right here in Grayson County at Perrin Air Force Base where he stayed for nine months completing the pilot training program.

“The Korean War was winding down and I came right back here to Perrin as a flight instructor,” Major Byers said.

This time he stayed for five years.

“I enjoyed both my tours here at Perrin,” Major Byers said.

After serving 20 years Bill retired; Bill and his wife Peggy decided to move back to Denison in 1999 where he became a volunteer at the museum. With the money he saved from the military he decided to donate it to the museum where they built a 40 X 60 hangar.

“Why not donate something that’s beneficial to the community and we really are a benefit to the community here, to Denison, Pottsboro and Sherman, so not only was I expanding the museum but I’m increasing our influence in the local community and that was one of the things I felt that I needed to do and I felt like I needed to recognize her for the work that she’s done,” Major Byers said.

Byers Hanger was revealed in 2021.

“I’m happy with how my service turned out, I’m happy with how I was able to expand after the service as well and just continue to be a benefit to our community rather than a drag on the economy,” Major Byers said.

After retiring from the Air Force Bill went back to school and got his masters, he said when opportunity knocks, you should answer.

“The opportunity is there if you take it, but you gotta be willing to take it and willing to make a sacrifice or two every once in a while in order to get what you want, and I knew that and did that several times both in the military and civil life afterwards because even though you’re retired from the military you aren’t retired from life, you still gotta live and still gotta provide for your livelihood,” Major Byers said.

