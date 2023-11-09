Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Sherman ISD rule allowing theater students to only be cast in roles matching their birth gender has cost about 20 students their part in the high school’s upcoming musical Oklahoma!

As parents are desperately looking for answers for their children, it came to light that a Sherman ISD Board of Trustees member has a history of protesting local LGBTQ events.

Anna Wylie, elected in 2019, protested outside of an off-campus LGTBQ prom hosted by Grayson Pride in May.

Matthew Krov, a Sherman theater parent, said he was there and witnessed Wylie in action as she held a sign that read “What are you confused about?”.

“There were multiple students from Sherman at this event that she was protesting, and a part of that yelling and sign holding,” Krov said.

News 12 contacted Wylie but she declined to comment.

Krov and some other parents, who wished to remain anonymous, also gave insight into what happened leading up to the district’s new gender rule.

Auditions for Oklahoma happened at the end of August, rehearsals began soon after.

Parents said the male lead dropped out of the show about two weeks ago. This led to the understudy Max Hightower, who identifies as a transgender male, getting the role.

Shortly thereafter, the district announced the delay of the show and the new rule.

“Which, by the way, did not exist,” Krov said, “There was no rule prior to this posted or communicated at all.”

The parents believe others complained about the new casting of this role.

News 12 reached out to Sherman ISD for more information on what led up to the decision. The district promised to release an additional statement in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.