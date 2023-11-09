Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles

Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Sherman ISD rule allowing theater students to only be cast in roles matching their birth gender has cost about 20 students their part in the high school’s upcoming musical Oklahoma!

As parents are desperately looking for answers for their children, it came to light that a Sherman ISD Board of Trustees member has a history of protesting local LGBTQ events.

Anna Wylie, elected in 2019, protested outside of an off-campus LGTBQ prom hosted by Grayson Pride in May.

Matthew Krov, a Sherman theater parent, said he was there and witnessed Wylie in action as she held a sign that read “What are you confused about?”.

“There were multiple students from Sherman at this event that she was protesting, and a part of that yelling and sign holding,” Krov said.

News 12 contacted Wylie but she declined to comment.

Krov and some other parents, who wished to remain anonymous, also gave insight into what happened leading up to the district’s new gender rule.

Auditions for Oklahoma happened at the end of August, rehearsals began soon after.

Parents said the male lead dropped out of the show about two weeks ago. This led to the understudy Max Hightower, who identifies as a transgender male, getting the role.

Shortly thereafter, the district announced the delay of the show and the new rule.

“Which, by the way, did not exist,” Krov said, “There was no rule prior to this posted or communicated at all.”

The parents believe others complained about the new casting of this role.

News 12 reached out to Sherman ISD for more information on what led up to the decision. The district promised to release an additional statement in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
The city sold 180 pink garbage bins in less than one month.
Sherman Pink Trash Can Program raises thousands for breast cancer

Latest News

United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
Southeastern asks for those interested to contact the admissions office, as scholarship...
Southeastern hopes to help Michelin employees
The Ron Cross Senior Activity Center honored Bryan County Veterans for their sacrifices.
Durant senior center honors its veterans
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend