Southeastern hopes to help Michelin employees

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Four educational institutions are coming together to help the Michelin employees in Ardmore who will soon lose their jobs.

Southeastern, Murray State, Southern Tech, and East Central will be offering career pathways for those affected by the recent layoff announcement.

News 12 spoke with Southeastern about how they hope to help.

“We can assist individuals with upskilling workforce needs, we are here to help guide students through the process if they may decide to pursue a degree for the first time, or those individuals who now need to further their education,” said Shelly Key, SOSU’s Vice President for Enrollment Management.

Southeastern asks for those interested to contact the admissions office, as scholarship opportunities are available.

