Texoma athletes make college choices official

Signing Day in Texoma
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KXII) - It was a huge signing day across Texoma as the open signing period begins for several sports.

In Gunter, the Tigers are sending star track athlete Abby Elmore to Florida, where she will run for the Gators. Standout baseball player Cade Dodson is headed to Norman to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. Brelee Mauldin will play at volleyball at Arkansas Fort Smith.

Lone Grove baseball standout Cale Sudderth made a splash on the opening signing day. He will play his college baseball in Stillwater for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

In Pottsboro, Cardinals baseball standout Jaxson Jester is headed to Ouachita Baptist to play his college ball. And Van Alstyne standout Weston Johnston makes the trip to Russellville, to play baseball at Arkansas Tech.

Big day at Valley View. Reagan Brinkley is headed to Austin College for softball, while Kjersta {Lib-ert} Lybbert goes to University of the Ozarks for cross country.

Tushka sending three student-athletes to the next level... Tagan Simon is headed to Seminole for baseball. Jaden Huffman goes to Eastern Oklahoma State for softball, and Rebekah Ridgway is headed to Southeastern for cross country.

It was a huge day at Plainview with five signings. Jacey Hammon will play basketball and compete in track for Oklahoma Baptist. Hattie Nance signs with TCU for equestrian. Brooklyn Charnock will take her softball skills to East Central. Isabella Norton will play softball at NCTC and will keep Riley Lee as a teammate, she’s headed to Gainesville as well.

In Dickson, Riley Mays signs her letter to play softball at Grayson College.

