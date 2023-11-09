Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need

United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “one of the main things that we want for all of our families to see is that we know that they are doing the best that they can,” United Way’s Christy Shilling stated.

United Way of Grayson County launched the ‘Tiny Toes’ program a little over a year ago.

So far, they have helped close to 500 parents and children in the Grayson County area.

“We work with families that have children prenatal to five years, and to make sure that they’re meeting the milestones for when they enter kindergarten,” United Way’s Wendy Vellotti said.

volunteers act as ‘parent educators’, helping the guardian *and* the child to thrive.

“if we can get these kids what they need before age of five, they’ll be more successful in kindergarten, which is the which will lead into better successful skills as an adult later on in life,” she continued.

With the help of tiny toes, parents are given resources they may not have had access to otherwise. diapers, and feminine hygiene products are just some of the items that’s provided to someone a part of the program.

“I work with incarcerated parents. I work with parents outside of the jail system. My main job is to support families,” United Way’s Kassadi Hooker explained.

The program specializes in giving guidance and assistance to struggling mothers.

“We talk about their hopes, their fears, their expectations, what they want for themselves. we help set goals, those kind of things,” she continued.

united way says more help is always needed to reach those who may feel hopeless.

“I think the larger that we can grow, the better our community is going to benefit from it,” Shilling added.

Because it takes a village to raise a child.

For more information about the ‘Tiny Toes’ program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
The city sold 180 pink garbage bins in less than one month.
Sherman Pink Trash Can Program raises thousands for breast cancer

Latest News

Southeastern asks for those interested to contact the admissions office, as scholarship...
Southeastern hopes to help Michelin employees
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles
The Ron Cross Senior Activity Center honored Bryan County Veterans for their sacrifices.
Durant senior center honors its veterans
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend