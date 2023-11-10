Folk gather for Durant’s annual Veterans Day Parade

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Every year, the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce honored those who served our country with a veteran’s day parade Friday.

“Oh my goodness, I think we’ve been doing this Veterans Day Parade for probably 50 or 60 years,” said Scott Dewald, President of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It was big, it was a beautiful parade, I was just tickled pink,” said Don Pappin, Chaplin of the Bryan County VFW Post.

Pappin was this year’s parade marshal, “I’m honored to have been chosen.”

The streets were filled with onlookers and in each hand, an American flag.

“The cool thing about our parade is all the schools let out, and we have busloads of kids that are brought down,” said Dewald.

“And to even pass on to them the importance of defending our country, that that to me was the best part of the day, was even just getting to see them and even have them get to meet the veterans who they’ve served in wars overseas for us,” said State Rep. Cody Maynard of Durant.

After the parade, the Bryan County VFW hosted guest speakers like Oklahoma Senator, David Bullard of Durant.

“This is actually a joyous occasion, I think sometimes we tend to get somber and there’s things that we remember about wars that are never good, but this is actually a celebration of freedom,” Bullard said.

Maynard hopes veterans feel honored, “I am so blessed and pleased to live in Oklahoma, where we have more veterans than most other states do, because without our veterans, we would not even have a free country.”

