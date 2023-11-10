Texoma Local
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

