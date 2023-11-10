Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO

Led by Elijah Jones’ 19 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the USAO Drovers 123-72
basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones’ 19 points helped UTEP defeat University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 123-72 on Thursday night.

Jones also added three steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line, and added four steals. Corey Camper Jr. had 17 points and shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Drovers were led by Reggie Quezada, who recorded 18 points. Jayden Patcha added 15 points and two steals for USAO.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Denison woman sentenced for drug charges
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

Dorius’ 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday
No. 7 Texas has College Football Playoff hopes going into final Big 12 meeting at struggling TCU