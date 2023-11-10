No. 16 Kentucky faces Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference play
Texas A&M-Commerce plays No. 16 Kentucky for a non-conference matchup
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)
Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in non-conference action.
Kentucky finished 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.
Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 5.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.