No. 16 Kentucky faces Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference play

Texas A&M-Commerce plays No. 16 Kentucky for a non-conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in non-conference action.

Kentucky finished 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 5.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

