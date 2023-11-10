Texoma Local
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU

Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for No. 7 Texas against TCU after missing two games with a sprained shoulder, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

Ewers has passed for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP), who are tied for first in their conference. Ewers also has five rushing touchdowns. He left the field in the third quarter of Texas' 31-24 win at Houston on Oct. 21.

“He's had a great week of practice,” Sarkisian said. “I thought he got stronger as the week went on. I really didn’t feel like there was a throw he couldn’t make.”

Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy had started the last two games at quarterback and led the Longhorns to wins in both. He threw four touchdowns but also had four turnovers in those games, and struggled in the second half of Texas' 33-30 overtime win over Kansas State last week.

“If we eliminate those turnovers, he played some pretty good football for us. He should be proud of that,” Sarkisian said.

