Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Second day of signings produce more Texoma college athletes

Signing Day #2
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - It was another big day of signings across Texoma. Starting in Caddo, where standout softball player Kadey Lee McKay makes it official, she is an Oklahoma Sooner. McKay signs her letter to join a dynasty program, and she couldn’t be happier about her decision.

Atoka basketball standout Adonis Holiman is headed to the division I level. He will play at Texas A&M Commerce. Holiman ready to get rolling with the Lions.

What a day at Turner High School. The Lady Falcons are sending four of their finest athletes up to the college ranks. Josey Cavitt signs with University of Central Oklahoma Women’s Golf in Edmond. Jaci Hartman keeps the train rolling for Turner Golf as she pens with the University of Northern Colorado. Braylee Foster decides to stay in state signing with Seminole State for golf. Adison Lee puts pen to paper to play softball at Murray State.

Coalgate baseball standout Cade Cometti signed his letter to play at Connors State. The Wildcat hurler is excited about his next step.

Signing day in Tupelo. Ava Sliger signs to play softball at Wichita State after leading the Lady Tigers to the state title this season.

A double signing in Trenton as well. Gracie Williams will play softball at Mount Olive while Tristen Jones will play at Southern Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles

Latest News

Gunter-Trinity Leadership Highlights
Gunter - Trinity Leadership Highlights
Pottsboro-Jacksboro Highlights
Pottsboro - Jefferson Highlights
Bells-Mildred Highlights
Bells - Corsicana Mildred Highlights
Anna - Wilmer-Hutchins Highlights
Wilmer Hutchins - Anna Highlights