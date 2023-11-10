Second day of signings produce more Texoma college athletes

(KXII) - It was another big day of signings across Texoma. Starting in Caddo, where standout softball player Kadey Lee McKay makes it official, she is an Oklahoma Sooner. McKay signs her letter to join a dynasty program, and she couldn’t be happier about her decision.

Atoka basketball standout Adonis Holiman is headed to the division I level. He will play at Texas A&M Commerce. Holiman ready to get rolling with the Lions.

What a day at Turner High School. The Lady Falcons are sending four of their finest athletes up to the college ranks. Josey Cavitt signs with University of Central Oklahoma Women’s Golf in Edmond. Jaci Hartman keeps the train rolling for Turner Golf as she pens with the University of Northern Colorado. Braylee Foster decides to stay in state signing with Seminole State for golf. Adison Lee puts pen to paper to play softball at Murray State.

Coalgate baseball standout Cade Cometti signed his letter to play at Connors State. The Wildcat hurler is excited about his next step.

Signing day in Tupelo. Ava Sliger signs to play softball at Wichita State after leading the Lady Tigers to the state title this season.

A double signing in Trenton as well. Gracie Williams will play softball at Mount Olive while Tristen Jones will play at Southern Arkansas.

