Sherman Police K9 removed from force after two biting incidents

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman Police K9, named Vulp, has been retired from the department after two recent biting incidents.

Sherman Police Sergeant, Brett Mullen, said the four-year-old German shepherd from Hungary was officially retired on Tuesday after biting a new Sherman K9 handler during training.

This occurrence happened just months after a similar incident. In July, Vulp was temporarily suspended from service for biting a veterinarian technician at Texoma Veterinary Hospital.

She was transported to a metroplex hospital after sustaining injuries to her eye, ear, hands and arms for specialized care.

Mullen said Vulp was placed in confinement with his handler during the investigation. He was reinstated just two weeks later after the department said it found no issues that would keep him from serving.

The department then enforced a new policy requiring all police dogs to be boarded by other handlers and trainers.

Sherman PD is not releasing any further details on the officers’ injuries. As for Vulp, Mullen said he is with his original handler.

Mullen adds the department will bring on a new K9 that will cost them thousands.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.