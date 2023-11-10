Texoma Local
Tarleton State Texans to visit Florida International Panthers Thursday

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at Florida International Panthers (0-1)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers face the Tarleton State Texans.

Florida International went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

Tarleton State went 17-17 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Texans gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

