Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TxDOT hosts meeting, receives feedback on SH 289 expansion proposal

The Georgetown Baptist Church gym in Pottsboro was a packed house on Thursday as local residents filed in to learn details and give feedback on TxDOT’s proposal
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Georgetown Baptist Church gym in Pottsboro was a packed house on Thursday as local residents filed in to learn details and give feedback on TxDOT’s proposal to widen State Highway 289.

“There’s people that could lose their homes,” Pottsboro resident John Dooley said. “I really feel for them because now you’re in a situation that I couldn’t even imagine.”

The project would take SH 289 from two lanes to five from FM 120 to Elks Boulevard on the Preston Peninsula.

“I think there are benefits to widening the road to make it safe, but I don’t think they should widen it as much as they want to,” local business owner Marlene Monroe said. “Five lanes is ridiculous.”

Residents were frustrated by the amount of property required for the project, with potential displacements of 26 residential and commercial structures.

“They’re going to affect this big time because we’re going to lose a lot of our property that has RV spots,” Monroe said. “It’s going to be hard on us, and we’ve been out here 32 years.”

There will be two lanes in each direction along with a continuous two-way left turn lane for approximately 5.1 miles.

“A turn lane makes a lot of sense, especially in the summers when people are going to the boat ramps and stuff like that,” Dooley said. “They take five lanes at elks boulevard? To me, that’s just wasting taxpayer money.”

The project is not currently funded, and TxDOT Public Information Officer Tim McAlavy says they will use the public’s feedback to further refine the plan.

“We’ll come back with another public meeting, probably this coming spring,” McAlavy said. ”To present the revised plan.”

To view the information shown at Thursday night’s meeting online or to submit your comments, you can visit TxDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles

Latest News

Fireworks filled the Texoma sky as the State Champions returned home.
Whitesboro Band claims 2023 U-I-L State Champion title
Fireworks filled the Texoma sky as the State Champions returned home.
Whitesboro Band claims 2023 U-I-L State Champion title
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Denison woman sentenced for drug charges
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need