TxDOT hosts meeting, receives feedback on SH 289 expansion proposal

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Georgetown Baptist Church gym in Pottsboro was a packed house on Thursday as local residents filed in to learn details and give feedback on TxDOT’s proposal to widen State Highway 289.

“There’s people that could lose their homes,” Pottsboro resident John Dooley said. “I really feel for them because now you’re in a situation that I couldn’t even imagine.”

The project would take SH 289 from two lanes to five from FM 120 to Elks Boulevard on the Preston Peninsula.

“I think there are benefits to widening the road to make it safe, but I don’t think they should widen it as much as they want to,” local business owner Marlene Monroe said. “Five lanes is ridiculous.”

Residents were frustrated by the amount of property required for the project, with potential displacements of 26 residential and commercial structures.

“They’re going to affect this big time because we’re going to lose a lot of our property that has RV spots,” Monroe said. “It’s going to be hard on us, and we’ve been out here 32 years.”

There will be two lanes in each direction along with a continuous two-way left turn lane for approximately 5.1 miles.

“A turn lane makes a lot of sense, especially in the summers when people are going to the boat ramps and stuff like that,” Dooley said. “They take five lanes at elks boulevard? To me, that’s just wasting taxpayer money.”

The project is not currently funded, and TxDOT Public Information Officer Tim McAlavy says they will use the public’s feedback to further refine the plan.

“We’ll come back with another public meeting, probably this coming spring,” McAlavy said. ”To present the revised plan.”

To view the information shown at Thursday night’s meeting online or to submit your comments, you can visit TxDOT’s website.

