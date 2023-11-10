Whitesboro Band claims 2023 U-I-L State Champion title

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Fireworks filled the Texoma sky as the State Champions returned home.

The band traveled six hours to San Antonio for the three-day competition and when they returned on Thursday night, firefighters, friends, and family had a special surprise waiting for them.

The community gathered outside Whitesboro High School to welcome the champions back with fireworks, cheers, and horns!

This is the band’s third State Championship in the span of ten years. Their first was back in 2013, followed by one in 2015, and then 2023.

Band director, Charles Gardner, said they began designing the show last November, and have been preparing for U-I-L since. “We start getting music in the spring, we get drill sometime mid summer, and then August 1st is when we can start working on the drill and the show,” Gardner explained.

