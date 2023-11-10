Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whitesboro Band claims 2023 U-I-L State Champion title

Fireworks filled the Texoma sky as the State Champions returned home.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Fireworks filled the Texoma sky as the State Champions returned home.

The band traveled six hours to San Antonio for the three-day competition and when they returned on Thursday night, firefighters, friends, and family had a special surprise waiting for them.

The community gathered outside Whitesboro High School to welcome the champions back with fireworks, cheers, and horns!

This is the band’s third State Championship in the span of ten years. Their first was back in 2013, followed by one in 2015, and then 2023.

Band director, Charles Gardner, said they began designing the show last November, and have been preparing for U-I-L since. “We start getting music in the spring, we get drill sometime mid summer, and then August 1st is when we can start working on the drill and the show,” Gardner explained.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles

Latest News

The Georgetown Baptist Church gym in Pottsboro was a packed house on Thursday as local...
TxDOT hosts meeting, receives feedback on SH 289 expansion proposal
Fireworks filled the Texoma sky as the State Champions returned home.
Whitesboro Band claims 2023 U-I-L State Champion title
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Denison woman sentenced for drug charges
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need
United Way of Grayson County showcases ‘Tiny Toes’ program to help families in need