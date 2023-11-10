Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Wilmer Hutchins - Anna Highlights

Anna - Wilmer-Hutchins Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wilmer Hutchins - Anna Highlights

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles

Latest News

Gunter-Trinity Leadership Highlights
Gunter - Trinity Leadership Highlights
Pottsboro-Jacksboro Highlights
Pottsboro - Jefferson Highlights
Bells-Mildred Highlights
Bells - Corsicana Mildred Highlights
Pauls Valley - Lone Grove Highlights
Pauls Valley-Lone Grove Highlights