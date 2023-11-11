Ardmore woman finds strength in support group while battling breast cancer

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore woman is a week away from completing her radiation treatment– less than a year after getting her breast cancer diagnosis.

Misty Apala said breast cancer doesn’t discriminate.

After finding a lump in January, she went to the doctor.

“I’ve learned it can happen to anybody,” Apala said.”Seven days I went from being completely healthy probably the best I’ve felt in my whole life to being a breast cancer patient.”

Apala went through surgery, then chemotherapy, and is working through radiation.

“Obviously it was a very scary situation. we were able to get her in get her some additional imaging and get all of her pathology results back and she was actually a patient where it was indicated to do her surgery first,” Jolly said.

Now she’s almost done with radiation.

During treatment, she met other women fighting breast cancer.

They worked to start a local chapter of a group called Project 31- giving survivors mentorship and a space for healing and community.

“Project 31 showed up, Mercy showed up, all of our friends showed up and we sat in a room and it just clicked,” Apala said.

“You can feel very alone especially if you don’t know anyone with this diagnosis,” Jolly said. “So it’s a great support group.”

Apala said Project 31 is only for breast cancer survivors to keep the group uniquely supportive for those with breast cancer.

“We just shared there are guest speakers come in we’re looking at having some nutritionists, Dr. Jolly come in, just some wig experts. people come in that have some expertise in the things we’re going through.”

Dr. Jolly said one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“That’s why we have screening mammograms and we have a high-risk breast program here at Mercy Ardmore,” Jolly said.

“At 42 years old I was not doing the self-checks,” Apala said. “I think that when you’re showering, always be very self-conscious of your body. Learn it, check it. Don’t be afraid to feel deep.”

Dr. Jolly said anyone who is concerned about affording a mammogram can apply to Oklahoma Project Woman to get one for free, or Good Shepherd clinic to get a coupon for a mammogram.

Schedule a mammogram here: https://www.mercy.net/ScheduleAMammogram

