Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bengals WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard out for Sunday’s game, WR Ja’Marr Chase is questionable

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday’s game against the Texans and receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) was also listed as out for the game on Friday's injury report.

Higgins, who had eight catches for a season-high 110 yards in last Sunday's win over Buffalo, has a hamstring injury, and Chase is having back issues.

Chase leads all Cincinnati receivers with 697 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals (5-3) have won their last four games. They host the Texans (4-4) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

The police dog, Vulp, bit a veterinarian technician and a Sherman K9 handler.
Sherman Police K9 removed from force after two biting incidents
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Denison woman sentenced for drug charges
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Playoff Scores
The Georgetown Baptist Church gym in Pottsboro was a packed house on Thursday as local...
TxDOT hosts meeting, receives feedback on SH 289 expansion proposal

Latest News

Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance
Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing
Logo
New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing
SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65