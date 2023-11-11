Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Denison woman sentenced for drug charges
Booking photo of Rudy Riojas
Paris man arrested accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
The police dog, Vulp, bit a veterinarian technician and a Sherman K9 handler.
Sherman Police K9 removed from force after two biting incidents
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike