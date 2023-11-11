Texoma Local
Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 130-34 win over the Andrews Cardinals
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 130-34 win over the Andrews Cardinals.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 17-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Mastodons allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 9-10 in Southland play and 7-12 on the road a season ago. The Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

