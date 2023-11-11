Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing

The Tarleton State Texans host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UNT Dallas Trailblazers after Jakorie Smith scored 34 points in Tarleton State's 82-65 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

Tarleton State finished 17-17 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Texans averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

UNT Dallas went 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game while shooting 33.9% from the field and 22.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The police dog, Vulp, bit a veterinarian technician and a Sherman K9 handler.
Sherman Police K9 removed from force after two biting incidents
Parents question how this impacted the district's decision to implement the gender rule.
Sherman ISD parents point to school board member who protested LGBTQ event after students lose theater roles
Heather Wolfecale, 48, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two drug...
Denison woman sentenced for drug charges
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Playoff Scores
The Georgetown Baptist Church gym in Pottsboro was a packed house on Thursday as local...
TxDOT hosts meeting, receives feedback on SH 289 expansion proposal

Latest News

Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance
Logo
New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing
SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65