Two Grayson County ladies win silver in the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships

Pickleball started off as just a hobby for Karen Walker and Diane Petta, until they started winning tournaments.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two ladies from Grayson County won silver in the USA Pickleball National championships.

“We won the women’s doubles, at the 4.0 skill level,” pickleball medalist, Diane Petta shared.

“We started playing rec play together and decided we wanted to try a little tournament,” Petta continued.

The pair have been playing alongside each other for over five years, dominating on pickleball courts nation-wide.

So, naturally, the took it to the next level!

“You have to win a certain tournament to be able to go and play in that tournament... playing in nationals is like for people to play in Wimbledon in tennis,” pickleball medalist, Karen Walker explained.

The secret to their success?

“We’re always trying to mix it up, make the players move, move, move them away out and then hit it down the middle,” Petta declared.

Their bond can be seen both on and off the court.

“We’re great friends and we do a lot of things together, and we enjoy each other’s company, and our games really complement each other,” Walker said.

But, as the two ladies reflect on their win, they remain humble, stating that each game is an opportunity for them to learn a new technique.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

