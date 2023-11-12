Texoma Local
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A young boy has died after he was run over by a trailer Saturday afternoon in Bryan County.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man was driving his truck and flatbed trailer through a pasture in Bokchito at 12:12 p.m.

The report stated a 4-year-old boy was riding on the trailer, the truck turned right and the boy fell off of the trailer.

The boy’s head was hit by a tire, according to OHP.

Troopers stated the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

