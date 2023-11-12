Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lion that escaped a circus and prowled the streets of an Italian town has finally been captured.

People in the town of Ladispoli, near Rome, were advised to stay indoors for hours Saturday.

The lion was seen in a local waterway and then later back in town.

It was tracked with a geolocator, sedated and returned to the circus.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia.

Authorities said they are looking into reports that the lion may have been let loose on purpose.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a young boy has died after he was run over by a car this afternoon in bryan county.
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Playoff Scores
The police dog, Vulp, bit a veterinarian technician and a Sherman K9 handler.
Sherman Police K9 removed from force after two biting incidents
Pickleball started off as just a hobby for Karen Walker and Diane Petta, until they started...
Two Grayson County ladies win silver in the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships
According to the district's new statement, it will use a different version of ‘Oklahoma!’ and...
Sherman ISD drops gender rule that caused students to lose roles in musical

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
Escaped circus lion seen on geolocator
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea