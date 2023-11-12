Texoma celebrates Veteran’s Day with parades in Sherman and Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Saturday was Veteran’s Day and communities across Texoma took the opportunity to recognize local veterans for their heroic sacrifices.

Former Marine Sergeant Sean Thrasher says he’s happy to be alive, and back home.

“It feels good to be recognized,” Thrasher said. “I’m just happy that I can be here to celebrate Veterans Day with my family.”

Hundreds of Texomans got out Saturday morning and attended parades in Sherman and Denison to recognize local veterans and the sacrifices they made for our country.

“Having this opportunity to recognize that quiet heroism from each one of those individuals is really what veterans day is about,” American Legion Post 62 Commander Coleen Anderson said. “I hope that in their heart, they feel that we love and respect and value their contribution.”

Cressenda Sittner said that the turnout was even greater than she expected.

“It’s very humbling, especially with the younger people that come out,” Sittner said. “It’s very heartwarming for me to feel that.”

Veterans Day honors everyone who served in our military. Vietnam veteran Samuel Kurtin says it feels extra special to be recognized with respect.

“We don’t seek attention, but we appreciate it,” Kurtin said. “I’ve been called a baby killer and spit on, and it’s nice to come out here and have someone say thank you for your service.”

Sittner said that her father also dealt with some of the backlash coming home from Vietnam.

“My dad was a Vietnam veteran,” Sittner said. “He had a purple heart, and it took a lot for him to talk about his service. I think that had to do with how they were greeted when they came home.”

Anderson said that even though these veterans have left the battlefield, many of them fight a different battle back home.

She says today is a reminder to check in on veterans you know.

“We’ve lost so many to veteran suicide, that’s been a historic issue for many decades now,” Anderson said. “If you see somebody that’s in trouble, reach out a hand, offer to help. Reach for the resources that we have available in our community, and just be the one to give them a hand when they need it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources out there that can help.

You can swing by your local Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion post to talk with other veterans who may be going through a similar struggle.

Alternatively, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 then pressing 1.

Texas Health and Human Services also has a mental health program for veterans, and more information on that is available on their website.

