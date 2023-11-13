Texoma Local
5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Five games ended with game-winning field goals in regulation Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history.

The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. One game remained on Sunday night.

Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta.

Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.

Jason Myers kicked a 43-yarder, his fifth of the game, to give the Seahawks a 29-26 win against Washington. Riley Patterson connected from 41 yards for the Lions, giving them a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Matt Ammendola, signed by Houston this week as an injury replacement, nailed a 38-yard field goal to finish the Texans’ 30-27 victory at Cincinnati.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

