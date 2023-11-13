Authorities search for escaped inmates in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two fugitives who escaped from a prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

According to the Hominy Police Department, Aaron Victory Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry, 25, were reported missing from the Dick Conners Correctional Center in Hominy Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections issued an “Orange Alert,” notifying the public about the escaped inmates.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office reported that their deputies located their vehicle on Monday morning and got into a high speed chase with the men that ended in McCurtain County where they then fled on foot.

The Hominy Police Department reported that Victory is from the McCurtain County area, and the manhunt for the men is still ongoing.

