Body found near Walmart in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the Walmart.

Sergeant Nick Spencer said the 51-year-old’s body was found in a drainage ditch Sunday afternoon between the Walmart and a neighboring mobile home park.

Spencer said the man had wounds that may have been self-inflicted, but they are still investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.

