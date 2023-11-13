Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Body found near Walmart in Durant

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the Walmart.

Sergeant Nick Spencer said the 51-year-old’s body was found in a drainage ditch Sunday afternoon between the Walmart and a neighboring mobile home park.

Spencer said the man had wounds that may have been self-inflicted, but they are still investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a young boy has died after he was run over by a car this afternoon in bryan county.
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Playoff Scores
Collinsville and Whitesboro fire departments responded to a call after an RV exploded Saturday...
Fire crews battle fire after RV explodes
Saturday was Veteran’s Day and communities across Texoma took the opportunity to recognize...
Texoma celebrates Veteran’s Day with parades in Sherman and Denison

Latest News

The Texas house education committee approved the latest school voucher bill, moving it to the...
Texas School Choice Voucher bill moves to House Calendars Committee
The Texas house education committee approved the latest school voucher bill, moving it to the...
Texas School Choice Voucher bill moves to House Calendars Committee
The city says they expect updates to be complete in 3 weeks.
Railroad crossing upgrades on 49th Ave in Durant
Last month, an employee located a skimmer on the number six self-checkout register.
Card skimmer found at Durant’s Walmart