Card skimmer found at Durant’s Walmart

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Fraudsters use a device called a skimmer, it’s usually placed on gas pumps or ATMs to collect card data.

But in this case, it happened at the Walmart in Durant.

“Need to do a better job, watching out for their customers,” said SNAP EBT card holder, Sherry Sells.

Last month, an employee located a skimmer on the number six self-checkout register.

So far, at least 5 victims have come forward to the police.

“Stating that their card information was harvested and used in other cities, primarily around the metroplex in Texas,” said Durant Sergeant Nick Spencer.

Those victims were SNAP EBT cardholders, Sgt. Spencer said they weren’t specific targets, just those who swipe their card rather than a chip or tap, “that enables the suspects to duplicate their card and transfer the money to the new card that they’ve made.”

Two weeks after the skimmer was found, EBT users were notified that their card had been canceled.

“We thought it was a scam at first because the first text had the wrong number,” Sells said.

The Oklahoma Department of Health sent a second text, this time with the correct number.

“So then I called the DHS worker and she let me know that they their reissuing me a card, they said there was about 2,000 EBT cards in this area that has been comprised and cancelled,” said EBT user, Alicia Gray.

Now EBT users waiting for their new cards are having to put grocery shopping on hold.

“Thank goodness, I stalk piled because I have three kids,” Sells said.

Durant Police said they’re investigating a few persons of interest, “we encourage everybody, if you feel that you’ve been a victim of the scamming, we urge them to come forward and speak with us,” said Spencer.

