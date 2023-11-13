Texoma Local
Fire crews battle fire after RV explodes

Collinsville and Whitesboro fire departments responded to a call after an RV exploded Saturday...
Collinsville and Whitesboro fire departments responded to a call after an RV exploded Saturday afternoon.(WAGM)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Collinsville and Whitesboro fire departments responded to a call after an RV exploded Saturday afternoon.

According to The Collinsville fire chief, the fire happened just before noon Saturday on Farm to Market Road 901 south of Highway 56.

The chief said no one was injured and they are still investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.

