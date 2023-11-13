Fire crews battle fire after RV explodes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Collinsville and Whitesboro fire departments responded to a call after an RV exploded Saturday afternoon.

According to The Collinsville fire chief, the fire happened just before noon Saturday on Farm to Market Road 901 south of Highway 56.

The chief said no one was injured and they are still investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.

