CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma highway patrol announces lane closures on I-35 this week.

OHP said one lane of I-35 near Ardmore will be narrowed Monday through Thursday.

The north and southbound lanes of i-35 will also be narrowed to one lane in the Turner Falls area from 7 am to 5 pm starting Monday.

OHP said the closure is due to surface work.

