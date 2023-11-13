Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - One person is dead and at least four others were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a young boy has died after he was run over by a car this afternoon in bryan county.
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Playoff Scores
Saturday was Veteran’s Day and communities across Texoma took the opportunity to recognize...
Texoma celebrates Veteran’s Day with parades in Sherman and Denison
The police dog, Vulp, bit a veterinarian technician and a Sherman K9 handler.
Sherman Police K9 removed from force after two biting incidents
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour
The Magnolia Christmas Festival is a two-day festival at the Choctaw Events Center in Durant...
Talk of the Town: Magnolia Christmas Festival
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years