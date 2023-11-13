Local high school students take the stage with Broadway stars at Jerome Westheimer Center grand opening

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore senior Italey Brantley has been dreaming of this night.

“I was feeling a lot of emotions, the one I was most feeling in the moment was just nervousness and excitement. I was really excited to get to show what we’ve been working on in such a good facility,” Brantley said.

Ardmore orchestra students and choir students from around Texoma took to the stage alongside multiple Broadway stars and the University of Oklahoma Jazz Exchange.

“They got to see them come in to sound check yesterday, say hello to everyone, and just turn around and immediately start performing, like literally empty house they’re performing like its a Broadway show, and that’s what it takes to be a pro and I think the kids really got to experience that and see it firsthand,” Executive Director of the Performing Arts Nick Gelona said.

Ardmore’s performing arts students will move into the center in 2024. Gelona says the acoustics were built by the same people wo worked on Carnegie Hall.

“It was fantastically designed, from like a sound and musical perspective, everything came through, even from the softest softs, and it just gave everything a full body,” Josh Steins with the OU Jazz Exchange said.

A special dedication was made of the grand piano, paying tribute to Ardmore’s own Electa Baker.

“She was a 38 year teacher at Douglas and at Ardmore City Schools she was also I believe she was born in Ardmore and she graduated from Douglas back before the schools integrated, and she was a music teacher for a really long time here,” Gelona added.

He says you don’t want to miss what’s next.

“We will be able to have Broadway shows come for a one night only engagements, we’ll be able to have gospel choirs, we’re gonna have magicians, comedians, everything you can think of,” Gelona said.

To stay up to date with the latest events coming to the Jerome Westheimer Center of the Performing Arts, check out the Ardmore City School’s Facebook page.

