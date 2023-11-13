Texoma Local
Calm and Stable this Week

Normal November conditions continue
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Temperatures are back to slightly above average for November across Texoma. Less cloud coverage in the Oklahoma counties meant many areas reached 70 degrees this afternoon. Slight increases in temperatures each day this week are expected until Friday when a weak cold front moves through to knock temperatures back down to the lower 60s for the weekend.

It’s still a little ways out, but some models are showing rain chances Sunday and Monday of next week. Timing is still uncertain, but that’s the only major weather event happening in the future as of right now.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

