A special memorial service to honor a veteran that served for 28 years

The service included a 21 gun salute for John Hagler who was in three branches of the military.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The service included a 21 gun salute for John Hagler who was in three branches of the military.

Serving for the Navy and the Army Air Corps that later became the Air Force, Hagler got a lot of recognition.

VFW Post 7873 Commander Richard Lively, said 21 gun salutes are usually saved for high-ranking officers, but at the memorial service on Sunday, John Hagler was given one too. “We do hold services for our vets that pass, this one was very, very special because of John and because he’s been here and because of who he was,” Lively said.

Hagler, a command sergeant major, fought in World War II, the Korean war, and the Vietnam War. “Normally for a command sergeant major, it would be three guns and three volleys of nine, but because of his stature and who he was and what he meant, and everybody who was here, he got a 21 gun salute,” said Lively.

Lively emphasized how special this memorial service was... “This is the first time we’ve had a honor guard to honor that, I can recall anyways, of any of our veterans. It was very special because we have two American Legions here helping out.”

Alongside, friends and family sang and shared memories they had with Hagler at the service.

Hagler died on October 30, 2023 at 98 years old.

