Suspected shoplifter leads police on chase through two counties

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A man led police on a chase through Grayson and Fannin Counties after allegedly shoplifting from a store in Tom Bean Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Tom Bean Police Department, officers responded to a call about the theft of alcohol at Tom Bean Food.

After a search of the area, officers found Carlos Bowden Jr., 61, of Olney, Texas, operating a vehicle nearby, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Bowden then took off and led officers on a chase that started in Tom Bean and ended in downtown Bonham.

Officers from the Bonham Police Department deployed a spike strip just outside of town that damaged two of the tires on Bowden’s vehicle, eventually causing the chase to end.

Bowden was charged for resisting arrest and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

