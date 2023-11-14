Alleged Grayson County horse thief Landen James arrested in U.S Virgin Islands

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The man accused of stealing horses, money and other items from about 30 people in North Texas has been arrested in the U.S Virgin Islands.

“He’s a very charming individual. If you met him, you would be charmed by him instantly,” victim, Joanna Brutsman said.

Brutsman said she’s a victim of crimes committed by Landen James.

“The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office started receiving numerous complaints from several different victims regarding theft of mainly horses, money, and tack related to the horse industry,” Chief Deputy for The Grayson County Sheriff’s Department, Tony Bennie said.

James was apprehended in St. Thomas, with the help of the US marshals and special rangers with the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Authorities say he was working at a restaurant in the virgin islands.

“We received an anonymous tip from somebody there that told us where he was working, and then we responded. they responded there and arrested him,” Investigator for The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Robert McCrary stated.

Brutsman said she’s relieved.

“I think he just thought if I keep scamming people, I’m going to have a little bit of extra money. and, you know, always just be a step ahead,” Brutsman declared.

James will now be extradited back to Grayson County.

“We’re going to do an aggregate amount theft, which means it’s going to be the total the total amount of theft. Right now, we’re over $300,000. So that’s a first degree felony in the state of Texas,” McCrary said.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office said the case is ongoing, and more charges could arise.

“He is going to be brought to justice, and we’re just we’re just working at it day by day right now,” McCrary shared.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.