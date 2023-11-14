Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The man accused of ripping off dozens of horse owners in Texoma was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a felony warrant was obtained for the arrest of Landen James on October 25.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said James was located in St. Thomas, with the help of the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers and the U.S. Marshals.

James is in the process of being extradited to Grayson County.

James is accused of stealing money, horses and other items from approximately 30 victims while he was the manager of The Majestic Ranch in Tioga, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home
a young boy has died after he was run over by a car this afternoon in bryan county.
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aaron Victory Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry,...
Authorities search for escaped inmates in McCurtain County

Latest News

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’