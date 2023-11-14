Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The man accused of ripping off dozens of horse owners in Texoma was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a felony warrant was obtained for the arrest of Landen James on October 25.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said James was located in St. Thomas, with the help of the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers and the U.S. Marshals.

James is in the process of being extradited to Grayson County.

James is accused of stealing money, horses and other items from approximately 30 victims while he was the manager of The Majestic Ranch in Tioga, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

