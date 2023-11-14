Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments(Source: Associated Press)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Nolen, Chad Parker, 01/31/1985 of Pottsboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/26/2023

Amos, Noah Hunter, 05/04/2000 of Whitesboro, UUMV 8/30/2023

Gonzalez, Isaac, 11/08/1991 of Howe, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh 9/25/2023

Hallford, Jonathan B., 04/06/1978 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 8/21/2023

Amos, Noah Hunter, 05/04/2000 of Whitesboro, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 10/7/2022

Garcia, John, 01/01/1982 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 8/21/2023

Goodman, Christina Michelle, 01/23/1990 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 1/17/2023

Smith, Zander Damian, 04/29/2003 of Knollwood, Ct. 1 Sexual Assault Child; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 4 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 5 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental 5/3/2023

Smith, Zander Damian, 04/29/2003 of Knollwood, Ct. 1 Sexual Assault Child; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 4 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 5 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental 5/8/2023; Ct. 6 Sexual Assault Child; Ct. 7 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 8 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 9 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 10 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental 5/15/2023

Dunlap, Azure Rae, 08/21/1990 of Durant, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Heroin 8/13/2023

Reynolds, Michael Guy, 09/22/1975 of Durant, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 4 Poss CS ‐ Heroin 8/13/2023

Hawthorne, Branson Cheyenne, 10/22/1995 of Howe, Agg Assault w/DW 8/10/2023

Grantland, Russell Dale, 09/30/1970 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW 7/23/2022

Taylor, Arthur Lee Jr., 03/15/1968 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/16/2023

Hill, Arthur Leon, 08/12/1953 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine 5/31/2023

Winters, Laqueena Jeanett, 01/11/1978 of Denison, Theft Prop<$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 7/16/2023

Powell, Brakeilon Malik, 06/18/1999 of Denison, Ct. 1 Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual; Ct. 2 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 4/4/2022

Teel, Aaron Cheyenne, 09/29/1993 of Henderix, Ct. 1 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly; Ct. 2 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly; Ct. 3 Fraud Use/Poss Ident Info # Items<5 Elderly 8/5/2023

Teel, Aaron Cheyenne, 09/29/1993 of Henderix, Burglary of Habitation 8/5/2023

Hagerman, Kimberly Sharon, 05/17/1999 of Denison, Burglary of Habitation 8/5/2023

McKinney, Rassia Neshelle, 03/10/2001 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 8/5/2023

Hallford, Jonathan B., 04/06/1978 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$30k<$150k 11/18/2021

McNinch, Craig Aaron, 07/19/1982 of Sherman, Burglary of Habitation 8/18/2023

Jay, Jason Allen, 12/17/1976 of Gainesville, Poss CS ‐ Meth 6/11/2023

Jay, Jason Allen, 12/17/1976 of Gainesville, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conv 8/21/2023

Sinnah‐Yovonie, Maddie Anthoni, 12/16/1987 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 2 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg 3/23/2023

Ridgedell, David Charles, 02/19/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/15/2023

Ridgedell, David Charles, 02/19/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/28/2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home
a young boy has died after he was run over by a car this afternoon in bryan county.
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aaron Victory Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry,...
Authorities search for escaped inmates in McCurtain County

Latest News

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’