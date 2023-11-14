Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash
Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
U.S. Marshalls are now offering a $2,500 for information that will lead to the recapture of...
Authorities offer reward for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Pelosi’s husband apologizes for hammer assault
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
Country musician Oliver Anthony announced a 2024 world tour.
Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Georgia district attorney who charged Trump expects his trial to be underway over Election Day
A fight seems to have nearly broken out a congressional hearing.
GOP senator challenges Teamsters head to a fight in a fiery exchange at a hearing