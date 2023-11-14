Texoma Local
Gunter prepares for 2nd round meeting with City View

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are on a roll as they head into their second round meeting with City View.

Gunter not only went undefeated in the regular season, but they won their playoff opener 75-0 over Trinity Leaderhip.

This week the Tigers will hit the field on a Thursday night again as they take on the Wichita Falls are school down in Denton at CH Collins Stadium.

The defending champs looking to take another step towards their ultimate goal.

