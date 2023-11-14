Man wanted for questioning about Marshall County thefts

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Marshall County are looking for a man for questioning about thefts happening in the area.

According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Donald Yow, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office wants to question Franklin Conditt, who may be in southern Marshall County, Carter County, or Johnston County.

If you see Conditt, you are encouraged to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 795-2510.

Posted by Donald Yow on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

