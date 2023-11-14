Texoma Local
Man wanted for questioning about Marshall County thefts

Authorities in Marshall County are looking for Franklin Conditt, for questioning about thefts...
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Marshall County are looking for a man for questioning about thefts happening in the area.

According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Donald Yow, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office wants to question Franklin Conditt, who may be in southern Marshall County, Carter County, or Johnston County.

If you see Conditt, you are encouraged to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 795-2510.

Posted by Donald Yow on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

